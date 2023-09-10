JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is will host a career expo on Sept. 21, for people interested in becoming a trooper or other patrol workforce careers.
The event will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the MSHP Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. Representatives from the Highway Patrol will be available to the community for questions.
Positions for multiple divisions will be recruited, including the Highway Patrol's aircraft division, bomb squad, communications division, human resources division and more.
For more information, contact Lt. Alex Vivas, recruiting and community outreach division, at 573-751-9901 x1053, or trooper Robert "Mike" Malone at 573-508-9804.