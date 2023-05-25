MISSOURI − State park beaches around Missouri will open Friday for the season.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources samples water quality at all beaches on a weekly basis. Samples are analyzed for E. coli.
As of Thursday, all 18 beaches are open and ready to go for the Memorial Day weekend.
- Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach
- Finger Lakes State Park - Public Beach
- Harry S Truman State Park - Campground
- Harry S Truman State Park - Public Beach
- Lake Wappapello State Park - Public Beach
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Grand Glaize Beach
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Public Beach #1
- Long Branch State Park - Public Beach
- Mark Twain State Park - Public Beach
- Pomme de Terre State Park - Hermitage Beach
- Pomme de Terre State Park - Pittsburg Beach
- St. Joe State Park - Monsanto Lake
- St. Joe State Park - Pim Lake
- Stockton State Park - Public Beach
- Thousand Hills State Park - Public Beach
- Trail of Tears State Park - Public Beach
- Wakonda State Park - Public Beach
- Watkins Woolen Mill State Park - Public Beach