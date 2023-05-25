MISSOURI − State park beaches around Missouri will open Friday for the season.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources samples water quality at all beaches on a weekly basis. Samples are analyzed for E. coli.

As of Thursday, all 18 beaches are open and ready to go for the Memorial Day weekend.

  • Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach
  • Finger Lakes State Park - Public Beach
  • Harry S Truman State Park - Campground
  • Harry S Truman State Park - Public Beach
  • Lake Wappapello State Park - Public Beach
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Grand Glaize Beach
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Public Beach #1
  • Long Branch State Park - Public Beach
  • Mark Twain State Park - Public Beach
  • Pomme de Terre State Park - Hermitage Beach
  • Pomme de Terre State Park - Pittsburg Beach
  • St. Joe State Park - Monsanto Lake
  • St. Joe State Park - Pim Lake
  • Stockton State Park - Public Beach
  • Thousand Hills State Park - Public Beach
  • Trail of Tears State Park - Public Beach
  • Wakonda State Park - Public Beach
  • Watkins Woolen Mill State Park - Public Beach

