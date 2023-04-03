JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Penitentiary is a classic landmark in downtown Jefferson City.
Tourists and residents alike flock to the historic building to see the oldest continually operating security institution west of the Mississippi River.
The Jefferson City Council could vote Monday night to remove Chesterfield Hotels Inc. as the master developers for the renovations set to begin this year.
Monday's resolution would allow the city to open opportunities for other developers while still keeping the door open Chesterfield to rebid for the development if they are removed.
The city also received a $2 million grant for the revitalization of the area around the penitentiary.
Jefferson City's mayor-elect mentioned that site development opportunities slowed in recent years due to a lack of progress made to renovate the area.
"It's kind of one of those philosophies, 'Build it and they will come.' Now, they're coming to the site and we haven't built it yet," Ron Fitzwater said. "So we just felt like the hotel and convention center was stagnating, and we needed to take it back out to the market."
One local business owner believes these plans could help invigorate the area by bringing new visitors to businesses in the area.
"It's [Penitentiary site renovations] going to help the progress of this area and the financial impact on a number of different levels is going to be huge for a number of small business owners," Quinten Rice, JQ's on High owner, said.
Rice mentioned that he is hesitant the area could see more progress due to past city inaction.
"I understand it's a big thing to tackle, but we're going to have to move forward with something, unless we just want to let it set and rot and just let it die like we've done with a lot of other things in this city," he said.
Created in 1836, the Missouri State Penitentiary has offered both public and private tours since it first opened to the public in 2009.