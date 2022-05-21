JEFFERSON CITY - As summer approaches, people are starting to think about places and activities close to home where they can experience quality time and enjoyment. The Missouri State Penitentiary located in the capital city has transformed from a despairing prison to a prime attraction welcoming tourists of all ages for over a decade.
Decommissioned in 2004 after housing inmates for 168 years as the oldest continually operating security institution west of the Mississippi River, the Missouri State Penitentiary has offered both public and private tours since it first opened to the public in 2009.
Alex Bobbitt, the communications and film manager with the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the reason for making the prison into a tourism site involved the city's wishes to keep it from falling apart.
"Instead of letting it sit and deteriorate, we decided to do something with it so that's how the tours were formed," Bobbitt said.
The state of Missouri still owns the historic site, and the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors bureau currently runs it as the capital city benefits greatly from its appeal. People coming from all around the country and international visitors have toured the famous prison. Larry Neal, a long-time worker and current tour guide for the institution, believes that it's one of the biggest attractions in the entire state.
"Having thousands of people come into the city and see the prison has to be very good for the economy," Neal said.
Although the tourism spot has seen encouraging success for a while, it encountered unfortunate circumstances which caused adversity in the past three years.
In 2019, a tornado swept through and left damage around the penitentiary. It ripped apart and demolished housing unit roofs, broke windows, and knocked down walls. One year later, the coronavirus outbreak happened which slowed operations down and affected the amount visitors that the prison museum received. Its recovery was possible due to perseverance and the continued outside curiosity possessed, according to Neal.
"Because of the interest of people in the penitentiary, there were still so many people coming that we still had funds to at least begin to try to put it back together," Neal said.
The place once dubbed by Time Magazine as “the bloodiest 47 acres in America” may not seem like an awesome venture at first, but it has a lot to offer. From taking in all the information in its museum to experiencing a tour around the famous setting, there are loads of fun for adults and children looking to do something different this summer. Alex Bobbitt said that the prison's history tours are its most popular attraction because of the real experiences and knowledge that the tour guides possess.
"We have guys that worked here, and so they're able to talk about the history as well as sprinkle in their own personal stories," Bobbitt said.
Visitors can learn about some of the institution’s most famous inmates, including Sonny Liston and James Earl Ray. Liston is most known for his boxing prowess. He was heavyweight champion of the world at one point and went 50-4 in his professional career. Ray is infamous for assassinating Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis on April 4, 1968. Both historical figures spent time in the penitentiary.
Between 1937 and 1989, 40 inmates were put to death in the prison's gas chamber. The penitentiary's tours allow people to sit in the execution chair, if they want.
"Most people have a bravado they show when they get in the chair. They want to laugh; I think that it's more of a dare to sit there and not be affected," Neal said.
The Missouri State Penitentiary offers three types of tours: History Tours, Photography Tours, and Ghost and Paranormal Tours. They run from March through November each year, as the prison site takes a break from visitors in the winter.