COLUMBIA − The 29th Missouri State Senior Games continued on Saturday, bringing competitors together from across the region.
The annual event, which began Thursday morning, features a wide range of activities for anyone 50 years or older to compete in. This includes everything from basketball and golf, to cycling and swimming.
According to Dave Fox, Missouri State Senior Games director, there are a total of 20 different events taking place at 14 locations across Boone County.
While there is no shortage of competitions, Fox said the seniors are the main event.
"We'll have several folks that'll be up in their '90s," Fox said. "Just for them to be able to come out and showcase their talents, a lot of them still have competitive juices."
According to the Fox, the most popular competition is pickleball, with the organization recording a record-high number of participants in the event this year.
Kay Barbee, who has competed in the pickleball tournament for the past four years, said she has recently seen the sport take off.
"It's the best sport in the whole wide world," Barbee said. "I've had the pleasure of watching it grow."
Barbee, who is the the ShowMe Pickleball Club ambassador in Columbia, said anyone can learn to play the sport−regardless of age.
"As long as you have any kind of hand-eye coordination you can pick up pickleball," Barbee said.
Although her goal is always to bring home a medal, Barbee said her favorite part of the games every year is the people she meets. According to Barbee, the competition draws participants not only from all over Missouri, but from other states as well.
"We have people from Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, you just never know who's going to show up," Barbee said.
For seniors, the weekend is as much a social event as it is an athletic competition. Barbee said she looks forward to being able to reconnect and see the same teams each year.
"It's fun to congratulate them on 'Oh hey, you're doing so much better this year, that's great,'" Barbee said. "You also run into people that have had setbacks and had to not come last year, but they came this year, and so you celebrate that too."
Rodger Young, who has competed in the Senior Games every year since it began, said he also looks forward to catching up with annual competitors.
"I look forward to seeing them each year, see who's aged better," Young said.
Young said he usually participates in anywhere from eight to ten events each year, including the standing long jump, pole vault and shot discus among others.
"In college I was a decathlete, so 10 events is not a big deal," Young said.
Last year, Young said he won a total of 16 medals. So far, he has already taken home two this year, after winning the football and softball throw. He said events like these help keep senior active and engaged.
"They're just really fun things," Young said. "You don't have to be in too good of shape, and there's no place to practice them so you just jump in."
Fox said above all, the event aims to promote health, fitness and fun for all Missourians. Although the games are competitive, Fox said there are plenty of offerings for everyone.
"We also offer some skills competitions for those who maybe a little bit older and may not be able to compete in tennis or pickleball, but still have an opportunity to compete and go for the gold," Fox said.
According to Fox, participants have the option to pre-register for the games, otherwise many of the events provide day-of registration for anyone who is interested in competing. For anyone looking to watch the events, there is no spectator fee. Additionally, anyone wishing to volunteer to work the games can register on the group's website.
The games are scheduled to run through Sunday. The organization said awards for each specific event will be handed out on-site as they are completed.