COLUMBIA − The annual Missouri State Senior Games started Thursday in Columbia, with events to occur throughout the weekend.
The Olympics-style sports festival is for individuals age 50 and older.
This year, athletes will participate in pickleball, tennis, basketball, golf, washers, cycling, swimming, bowling, volleyball and various track and field events.
Games will take place at Cosmo-Bethel Park, Armory Sports and Rec Center, Cosmo Park and Battle and Hickman high schools, among others.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather forecasts mild temperatures for Thursday. Friday will be much sunnier and in the middle 80s, while Saturday and Sunday could see some rain. Organizers encourage participants to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, wear sun protection and take frequent breaks.
A full schedule of weekend events can be found on the Missouri State Senior Games website.