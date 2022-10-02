COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an auction this week on Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia.
This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of Covid, they're hosting two this year.
Collectors from across the country came to the preview night this weekend.
"We come up for this auction every year. I don't think we missed, in the past six or seven years, except for covid." Kentucky resident Joanne Harris said.
Over 2,300 lots will be up for auction with items like sports cards, jewelry, watches, coins, etc.
"It's always amazing something I missed that everybody is interested in. But we have a 1,000 dollar bill, which is very interesting," Director of Unclaimed Properties Scott Harper said.
Financial institutions turn over tangible items to the Missouri State Treasures Office after five years of non-payment from the owner.
"We sell the items off. Put the money into an account. And if the owners or the heirs ever come forward, they get that money," Harper said.
Organizers said one out of 10 Missourians have unclaimed property and encourages people to check their status. You can find that information here.
The auction will begin at 9 a.m on Oct. 3 and 4. The complete list of items that will be sold at the auction can be found here.