Missouri State University renames Temple Hall to Roy Blunt Hall

SPRINGFIELD - Missouri State University (MSU) announced it will rename its Temple Hall to Roy Blunt Hall.
MSU's Board of Governors approved the renaming of the hall on Thursday, which is home to the College of Natural and Applied Sciences.
MSU President Clif Smart said the hall's renaming comes from Blunt's support of higher education.
“This renaming serves as recognition of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s staunch support of higher education and MSU, as well as for research in health and life sciences,” Smart said.
MSU said Blunt, an MSU alumnus, promoted STEM funding increases and led efforts to appropriate over $56 million science and teaching facilities at the university.
That $56 million includes:
- $3 million established an endowment to support CNAS faculty and research.
- $50 million will finance the bulk of the work to expand and upgrade Roy Blunt Hall.
MSU also announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Roy Blunt Hall on Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The expansion will create 77,000 additional square feet and will renovate portions of the existing 126,000 square feet. The hall will also include new lab spaces, office suites for specific science departments and other collaboration spaces for students.
The project is set to be complete in fall 2024.