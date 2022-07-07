COLUMBIA - Gas prices in Missouri and nationwide are going down.
According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.47 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Since the state average was 10 cents higher last week, this is the highest weekly decline Missouri has experienced this year.
Altogether, gas prices are $1.66 higher than they were this time last year, but this recent decrease in prices has Columbians very happy.
“I guess I was happy because I’m not happy with paying $4.80 for it,” says Columbia resident John Gonzalez.
However, other residents are skeptical that these prices will remain on the decline.
“It’s a blessing for the moment,” says Keondre McBride, another Columbia resident. “It’s definitely going to go back up. We’re definitely going to see that $5.00 mark again.”
Gas prices have been fluctuating all of 2022, so it remains to be seen if this decline in prices is a trend or not.
“It is interesting,” says AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “What we’re seeing right now is crude oil producers are anticipating there might be a drop off in gasoline demand as the summer progresses simply because drivers have been paying these high prices for so long. The concern is that drivers are going to alter their driving habits or maybe won’t drive as much. That is going to cause demand to go down, which would cause the price of oil to go down.”
Chabarria adds that it is a speculative market at the moment but a welcomed relief for drivers at the pump.