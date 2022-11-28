COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday afternoon that the state will carry out the execution of Kevin Johnson.
Johnson is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Potosi Correctional Center.
The attorneys for Johnson presented arguments to the Missouri Supreme Court for a stay of his execution Monday afternoon. A ruling has not been made as of Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson's attorneys say there was racial bias involved in his sentencing back in 2007. According to his attorneys, the death penalty was disproportionately served to defendants whose victims were white during the tenure of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, who held office from 1991 to 2019.
Civil rights activists say this warrants a stay on Johnson's execution.
"Missourians are gathered here from around the state, people of faith, people of conviction, civil rights advocates and everyone in between," Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr., said. "Because we want to see that justice is done, that equality be had in Missouri."
In 2005, Johnson, who is Black, was charged with the first-degree murder of Kirkwood police officer Sgt. William McEntee, 43, who was white. Johnson was 19 years old at the time of the killing. Police say Johnson ambushed McEntee while he was in his police cruiser. McEntee left behind his wife and three children.
Johnson's attorneys are not arguing for his innocence, however, they and those who gathered Monday say that despite his guilty, Johnson does not deserve to die.
"It benefits no one to kill Kevin Johnson. It benefits no one," Rev. Darryl Gray, Johnson's spiritual advisor, said.
On Friday, a federal judge denied the request of Johnson's 19-year-old daughter, Khorry Ramey, to view her father's execution.
This will be the fifth person to be executed in the state of Missouri since Governor Mike Parson took office in 2018.