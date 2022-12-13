JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court heard three arguments Tuesday on whether or not three registered sex offenders could be removed from the registry.
A Boone County resident, Liana MacColl, was one of the cases appealing.
In 1995, MacColl pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of sexual misconduct. According to the registry, MacColl was 23 years old at the time of the misconduct and the victim was 3 years old.
She was sentenced to one year in jail, but received a suspended execution of her sentence, and was placed on a 10-year probation, which she completed.
Since 2000, MacColl has registered as a sex offender. In 2020, MacColl sought to be relieved of her duty to register.
MacColl believes since she is a Tier I offender whose conviction occurred more than 15 years ago, she should be eligible for removal from the sex offender registry.
The state opposed MacColl’s petition. Both parties moved for summary judgment (judgment on the court filings, without a trial), and the circuit court entered judgment in the state’s favor.
MacColl then appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.
"What we are asking this court and what we've been asking the trial court to do is make that decision," MacColl's attorney Joshua Sieg said. "When did Liana MacColl registration requirements end? And here what we are saying is they ended in 2005 when she completed her 10 years with a clean record and because of that, she never should've had to register under any of the acts, and should therefore no longer be on the registry."
The court also heard two other arguments on the same issue.
Gary Ford and Brock Smith of St. Louis County both asked to also be removed from the sex offender registry list.
Ford pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation. He was sentenced to one year in jail. He also received a suspended execution of sentence and was placed on probation, which he completed.
Smith pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of first-degree sexual misconduct. Since his conviction, Smith has registered as a sex offender. In 2021, Smith sought to be removed from Missouri's sex offender registry.
The arguments Tuesday raise the question of whether or not the state of Missouri should allow people to be taken off the sex offender list, or if they should remain on that list for life.
The Supreme Court judges now have time to decide on each case's argument and should announce the decision in the next couple of months.