MISSOURI − The Missouri Supreme Court has announced an execution warrant and date for Ernest Lee Johnson.
Johnson's execution is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Johnson has been on death row since 1994, after being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder. The victims, Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones, were three employees of a Casey's convenience store in Columbia.
After 26 years of appeals, the courts have held onto his conviction but overturned death sentences and granted new penalties due to the presentation of Johnson's underlying medical conditions and disabilities.
Johnson has epilepsy due to a past brain tumor and injury. In 2016, he appealed his pending execution saying that his medical conditions would make the lethal injection cause "excruciating seizures" and asked for an alternate form of execution, the firing squad.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court denied to consider his appeal for execution of the firing squad.
Missouri's chosen execution method is lethal injection and does not authorize execution by firing squad. The state's last execution was in May 2020.