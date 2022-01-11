JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District was justified in its decision to terminate an administrator over a 2019 data breach, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The district fired Tammy Ferry after she transferred student information to a personal account. In 2020, Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said the district didn't have cause to fire Ferry and ordered the district to reinstate her.
In its ruling handed down Tuesday, the Supreme Court vacated Beetem's ruling, determining there was evidence to support the district's finding that Ferry violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) when she transferred the information. The court also found there is evidence to support that Ferry "willfully violated the board’s policies and procedures."
The information transferred by Ferry included students' individual education programs (IEPs), physical therapy evaluations, therapy progress notes, student identification numbers and other records.
Ferry said she never disclosed any information from the files, and that she copied the files under the advice of attorneys for a discrimination lawsuit she filed against the district in 2017.
The district on Tuesday said it was thankful for the Supreme Court took the case.
"Our pursuit of this appeal has been a reflection of the district's commitment to protecting our students and their confidential student records," the district said in a statement. "We feel strongly that the Court's ruling to uphold the Board of Education's decision is firmly in the best interest of our staff, students and their families."