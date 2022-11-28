COLUMBIA - Attorneys for Kevin Johnson, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday, will present arguments to the Missouri Supreme Court for a stay of his execution Monday at 1 p.m.
Johnson's attorneys say there was racial bias involved in his sentencing back in 2007. According to his attorneys, the death penalty was disproportionately served to defendants whose victims were white during the tenure of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, who held office from 1991 to 2019.
Gov. Mike Parson has previously said that he will not grant clemency to Johnson.
In 2005, Johnson, who is Black, was charged with the first-degree murder of Kirkwood police officer Sgt. William McEntee, who was white. Johnson was 19 years old at the time of the killing.
On Friday, a federal judge denied the request of Johnson's 19-year-old daughter, Khorry Ramey, to view her father's execution.