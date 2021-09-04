Missouri Task Force 1 has been conducting search and damage assessments the past week in Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida. The Task Force deploys 80 people at any given time when local emergencies and natural disasters strike.
While in Louisiana, the Task Force's physicians and paramedics aided in helping victims in a vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.
The Task Force had 6 crews conducting damage assessments this past week and provided disaster recovery information to Jefferson Parish and other Louisiana citizens. The crew received their demobilization orders Friday morning and were loaded onto the road by 8 a.m.
At approximately 11:30 Saturday morning, Missouri Task Force 1 arrived home in Columbia at Boone County Fire Protection District.