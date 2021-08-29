BOONE COUNTY- Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, arrived to their staging location in Louisiana on Saturday.
The team was briefed on the most up to date storm predictions and timing for the landfall Sunday morning.
The team has also prepared their equipment for once they receive a mission assignment.
The task force is currently resting and waiting until they receive any assignments today.
For more updates on Missouri Task Force 1, visit the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.