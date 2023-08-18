COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF 1) provided an update Friday on its wildfire recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii.
MO-TF 1 sent two members last week and four additional members this week to the island, along with four search canines.
Four human remains detection teams began their search efforts Wednesday and worked through residential areas to recover remains.
At least 111 people have died from the historic wildfire, and officials expect the death toll to rise.
The Boone County Fire Protection District says its MO-TF1 members have worked in tough conditions in Maui, including high asphalt temperatures, high humidity and poor air quality.
Despite the conditions, the MO-TF1 members are in "good spirits," according to the BCFPD.
"All members of Missouri Task Force 1 are in good spirits and proud to respectfully assist the residents of Hawaii while being mindful and attentive to their history and cultural considerations," the fire district said on Facebook.
Respiratory protection, along with a healthy work and rest cycle, are key to battling the poor conditions on the island, the BCFPD said.
Decontamination procedures are also in place during the canines' rest cycle, which includes wearing booties or foot wraps to protect their paws.
Two other MO-TF 1 members were deployed as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Incident Support Team. The two members are serving as a resource unit leader and operations section chief for FEMA's overhead management team.
There are now 20 canine search teams battling wildfires in the state, according to BCFPD.