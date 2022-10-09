Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida

FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday.
The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
The team completed its last assignment on Friday, four days after their arrival in Fort Myers, searching a condo complex on Fort Myers Beach. They spent Saturday packing for departure and disassembling their base of operations.
The fire protection district said the team will come home on charter buses, a truck with a trailer and the command vehicle.