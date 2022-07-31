BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky.
Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead.
The team was scheduled to depart the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters around 8:30 p.m.
The task force includes 45 people as well as a full equipment cache for water rescue and two human remains detection dogs.
The force is prepared for a 14 day deployment.