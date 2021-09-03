LOUISIANA - A week after its mobilization, Missouri Task Force 1 is heading back to the Show-Me State.
The task force left last Friday afternoon to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. It arrived to its staging location on Saturday, Aug. 28.
A Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District says it left Louisiana Friday morning and expects to be back in Columbia by noon on Saturday.
The 80-person team had over 100,000 pounds of equipment and a convoy of 11 vehicles.
The task force was assigned to complete search, reconnaissance and needs assessments in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.