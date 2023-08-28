COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Utilities are set to deploy to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.
MO-TF1 received orders Monday to be deployed to Pensacola, Florida, ahead of the storm, while 68 lineworkers and other utility personnel from Carthage, Chillicothe, Columbia, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Kennett, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Springfield, will stage in Jacksonville, Florida.
Idalia is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning near the Big Bend of Florida.
MO-TF1 joins seven other task forces in the deployment. Forty-five members will leave the Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters at 6 p.m. Monday, and could be deployed for up to two weeks.
Additionally, Missouri Utilities will be equipped with more than 40 utility work vehicles to help with relief and repairs.
