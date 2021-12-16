COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 returned home to Columbia Thursday afternoon from Mayfield, Kentucky after receiving demobilization orders Wednesday night.
MO Task Force 1 was activated out to Mayfield by the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) agency last Sunday to help search buildings in response to the deadly tornadoes that struck the area on Dec. 10.
MO Task Force 1 departed the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters on Sunday with 35 personnel, 10 additional ground support personnel and over 100,000 pounds of equipment in a 12-vehicle convoy.
According to a Facebook post, MO Task Force 1 completed building searches and structural assessments as well as completed wellness checks throughout their time in Mayfield.
A total of 2,200 searches/structural assessments were completed over a two-day period.
"It's closer to home than many of our employments, MO Task Force 1 leader Doug Westhoff said. "We experienced the same line of storms that came through. Missouri faired pretty well. Obviously the line through Kentucky, unfortunately, they didn't fair nearly as well."
Westhoff said in comparison to the Joplin tornado in 2011, the Joplin storm actually knocked the asphalt off the ground.
"We didn't see that extreme of wind damage there [Kentucky] but with a direct hit to the downtown, a lot of the brick buildings were knocked down by strong winds," Westhoff said.
One member of the task force, Ellen McGary, said it was heart-wrenching to see what people have gone through.
"They struggle everyday to work and to keep things going especially in this economy, and then to have everything destroyed in such a short period of time, they still stand up and get back to work," McGary said.
The Facebook post said the team was in "good spirits" and was "proud to assist the citizens of Kentucky," upon their return to Missouri Thursday afternoon.