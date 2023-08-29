COLUMBIA − Members from Missouri Task Force 1, including the four canine handlers, their dogs and two incident support teams, made their way back home from Maui, Hawaii, over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the four handlers received challenge coins from the Missouri Department of Public Safety for their efforts in assisting in the devastating Maui wildfires. The handlers shared what they experienced out in the field with their dogs in the severe conditions.
"They're working in ash. Everything was in complete devastation. On arrival, we are always greeted with kindness, I think because of the dogs. I don't know if people really need us, but they need the dogs and the work that they do," MO-TF1 member Ellen McGarry said.
McGarry said their dogs are specifically trained to find people through rubble, debris and mostly in the events of earthquakes. However, she said this scenario was something hard for not only them but their dogs.
"We have personal protection. The dogs have none because we can't put it on them because that is what they are using. They use their nose to find what we need them to find, in this case, human remains," McGarry said.
The dogs wore booties at all times during their mission because the concrete could ranged anywhere from 140 to 170 degrees. Even if they weren't on pavement, task force members still had to protect their dogs from remaining hotspots and sharp debris on the ground.
"One day I took a bootie off, and Matty [the dog] had a nail. It was all the way down the side. Luckily it was on the side and it didn't hurt him which was fine," MO-TF1 member Cathy Schlitz said.
At least 114 people died in the wildfire, which has been labeled the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
McGarry said she doesn't know how many people they found and how many families she potentially gave closure to, but she said she never wants to know because the number isn't the point of the mission.
"Although part of you wants to know, the system knows that is not necessarily what we need. We need to keep a clear head, stay solid and keep moving forward," McGarry said.
During the task force's time in Maui, the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided mental help support for McGarry and the rest of the team.
McGarry said when her dog detected anything, they had to mark it and keep moving on because there were that many more houses and buildings to go through. Another dog had to also mark the same spot a second time before another team searched that area.
Despite all the obstacles and challenges that came with the mission, the dogs received the ultimate reward in a nice steak dinner.
MO-TF1 sent another team to Pensacola, Florida, on Monday to assist in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.