BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery.
The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit communities struck by Hurricane Ian.
Map missions were conducted Sunday by the Disaster Situation Assessment and Reconnaissance team in Boca Grande, Florida, a small community on Gasparilla Island, which lies in Charlotte and Lee counties. The team was able to map 1,800 acres in just under six hours using six sUAS quad copter drones and one fixed wing drone, the BCFPD said.
MO-TF1 currently has a total of 55 members deployed to Florida: 47 members on the Type III team, four members on the DSAR Team and four members assigned to the Incident Support Team, according to the post.
The task force left Boone County on Friday night. Their deployment is not expected to exceed 10 days.