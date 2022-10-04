COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is currently performing primary searches on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) said Tuesday morning.
The task force was assigned to the Fort Myers Monday and has since moved to the beach. The team is going structure by structure searching for survivors, as well as documenting damage to each building.
"This is a tedious task that will take some time; however, several other task forces have also been assigned to that area," BCFPD said in a Facebook post.
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength. At least 54 people died in Lee County, Florida, alone, the county's sheriff said.
MO-TF1's Disaster Situation Assessment and Reconnaissance (DSAR) team is also traveling to Fort Myers Beach from San Carlos Island, Florida.
On San Carlos Island, MO-TF1 DSAR searched through more than 300 shrimp boats, pleasure boats and sailboats that had been pushed into yards, homes and mangroves, BCFPD said. The team's DJI Matrice 30T drones, which have zoom functions and infrared cameras, searched every boat.
"The team was able to read registration numbers and boat names on many of the boats and literally look inside them," BCFPD said. "By the end of the day, port authorities were able to verify all boat captains and crews were accounted for on the boats searched by MO-TF1 DSAR."
Once on the beach, DSAR will assist ground teams with tactical mapping, situational assessment and primary search areas that aren't accessible by foot.
MO-TF1 currently has a total of 55 members deployed to Florida after leaving Boone County Friday night. Their deployment is not expected to exceed 10 days.