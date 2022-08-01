KENTUCKY − Missouri Task Force 1 has received its first mission assignment during its deployment to eastern Kentucky.
At least 30 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
The team is currently performing targeted and wide-area search missions near Jackson, in Breathitt County, the eastern Appalachian portion of the state.
"This area has been hit hard by record flooding and numerous people are unaccounted for," the Boone County Fire Protection District said. "This area is very rough mountainous terrain and the team is working hard."
The Task Force left Boone County Saturday night with a 45-person team, including a full equipment cache for water rescue and two human remain detection dogs.
The BCFPD said the Task Force is sending two more human remain detection canines to the area Monday as requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes recovery crews are "going to be finding bodies for weeks."
Missouri Task Force 1 also has two members separately deployed as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team in Hazard, Kentucky.
The Task Force is prepared for a 14-day deployment.