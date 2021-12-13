MAYFIELD, Ky. — Missouri Task Force 1 received its first mission assignment Monday just after 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
MO-TF1 has been assigned to conduct wide area search and wellness checks throughout the town of Mayfield, Kentucky with an estimated population of just under 10,000 residents.
The team deployed Sunday in response to the devastating tornados that struck the state on the evening of Dec. 10.
The task force includes 35 personnel, 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment.
The team arrived at 3:00 a.m. Monday morning at Murray State University where they were able to get a couple hours of rest before their morning briefing at 6 a.m.
The team is doing well and proud to be able to assist the citizens in Kentucky, the post said.