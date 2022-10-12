COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery.
The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
According to Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD), 21 Task Forces from all over the country were working together in Fort Myers Beach over the past two weeks.
Randy Sanders, one of MO-TF1 team leaders, said the level of damage Hurricane Ian caused was equivalent to the worst he ever saw in previous hurricane deployments, such as Katrina.
He said his biggest challenge during this mission was staying motivated after seeing such levels of destruction. Since family is his biggest support system -- apart from the constant communication needed with the BCFPD -- Sanders said he does his best work when he knows his own family is safe back home.
"My granddaughter would text me to say, 'Pops I love you. Be safe, get some sleep, and save some people,' and that would make me smile. That makes you want to do it all over again in the next day," Sanders said.
The MO-TF1 was in Fort Myers Beach for 13 days, most of which with minimal contact with their family members.
A mother of a task force member, Peggy Pharr, said even though she understands how the job goes, as a mother she always feels anxious and got some sleepless nights while her son Brandon Pharr was in Florida. She said being so far made things even harder, since it was his first deployment.
"It was very different. We are close," Peggy Pharr said. "The whole family is. Knowing he was down there, having to deal with the things he had to deal with, you know, I worried, of course. But, you know, he is such a strong young man, I knew he could do it."
Evaluating how the mission went back in Florida, Tyler Grosser, the leader of the canine unit, said he and his teammates slept an average of three or four hours per night. Everyday, they would wake up and leave for the scene while it was completely dark outside, and return while it was dark once again. He said they were often one of the last task forces leaving the scene.
The MO-TF1 drove their way back with 100,000 pounds of equipment carried on two charter buses, one truck and trailer and the command vehicle. They stopped in Georgia to unload the equipment and kept driving back home to Columbia.
While the people of Fort Myers, Florida, will need a long time trying to find ways to heal, rebuild and recover, the MO-TF1 unit will have a couple of days to rest and reconnect with their families, until they leave to Georgia on Monday, Oct. 17, for a deployment exercise located at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia.