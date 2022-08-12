COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 arrived back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 38 people dead.
MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters.
The task force, which the leader said was comprised of 48 members, left Boone County July 30 after the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested the force's help with search and rescue missions. Two members were also separately deployed as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team in Hazard, Kentucky.
Four human remain detection dogs from MO-TF1 were also sent to the area to help with recovery efforts.
Because the teams are always mixed for each mission, this was the first and last time this particular group will go out together.
The team's Base of Operations was located in Booneville, Kentucky, where they stayed at Owsley County High School, which the team leader says was 35 miles from the affected area.
"They put us out there because there's no infrastructure, no water, no electric, no sewer service," Randy Sanders, the task force leader, said. "And the superintendent was very nice and said, 'anything that you need.'"
Sanders said this type of living comes with the job.
"So you know, we went in, we stayed in a gymnasium, we sleep on the floor," Sanders said. "My team is tough, and we can do it. And there's no groaning about it. And I do it all the next day again. So we're very pleased where we were."
Throughout their deployment, there was still heavy raining, but Sanders said his team still had to be ready at a moment's notice.
"If it was wasn't raining or wasn't a bad weather where I could get in and out of the water, we put guys in boats, we put dogs, canines and handlers and boats, and we continue to do the training that we would normally do," Sanders said. "And we did that every day, twice a day."
He says being mentally prepared is just as vital as physical preparation.
"That kept them in the game kept them in the mindset," Sanders said. "I have to keep them busy. And that kept them strong, motivated, and ready for work at a moment's notice. So we can leave our base of operation in five minutes to go out and do a rescue."
This mental preparation came in handy, as the deployment had its fair share of mentally-taxing work, according to Sanders.
"Seemed like everybody had a story to tell how someone got swept out of their hands or how their members got swept off the porch," Sanders said. "And it was very touching for our crew and our teams. It was heartfelt."
Beyond just heartfelt, also exciting and nerve-wracking, one of the crew members shared.
"You can be a little nervous going out the door going to the unknown," task force member Jeremiah Van Black said. "I kind of like to describe it as getting on a roller coaster without knowing anything about the roller coaster. So you get a lot of ups and downs, there's challenges along the way."
Van Black's mother, father and daughter were at the headquarters Friday to greet him. His parents shared that even through their son has been with the force for a decade, it never gets less scary.
"We are always are nervous," Don Van Black, Jeremiah's father, said. "We trust the Lord. We pray for him always. And, of course, I'm retired military, and I'm also a retired law enforcement. And so we support the Missouri Guard. We support Missouri Task Force One, and we just pray for them all."
Sanders says support from families like the Van Blacks back home is just as crucial as support in the field.
"When we leave, there's still stuff goes on at home with the families and kids," Sanders said. "So we're in contact with them in the evenings. And the employers have to allow us to go and so you know, that's quite a process and allow us to go for two weeks or more. You know, it puts a strain on everybody back home. So we're very fortunate that we have people that have employees that allow them to do that."
Sanders said that because natural disasters are unpredictable, there's no guarantee the team members will be home for long.
"If they call us to go out again, tomorrow, the next day, we're going to repack our bags tonight or tomorrow, we'll be ready to go," he said.
But for now, he says they all plan to enjoy the time at home as much as possible.