COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and are currently on their way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from BCFPD.
The task force, comprised of 45 members, left Boone County Saturday, July 30 after the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested the force's help with search and rescue missions. Two members were also separately deployed as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team in Hazard, Kentucky.
The area the task force responded to was a "rough mountainous terrain" and was hit hard by the flooding.
Four human remain detection dogs from MO-TF1 were also sent to the area to help with recovery efforts.
The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 38 people dead.