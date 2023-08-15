COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is sending an additional crew to Maui, Hawaii, Tuesday night to support wildfire recovery efforts.
Four MO-TF1 members and four human remains detective canines will travel to St. Louis at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they will catch an early Wednesday morning flight to Maui, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The MO-TF1 canines were requested late Tuesday afternoon, the BCFPD said.
Two MO-TF1 members were sent to the island last week as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Incident Support Team. The two members are serving as a resource unit leader and operations section chief for FEMA's overhead management team.
Once MO-TF1 members and their search dogs arrive to the island, they will conduct searches for human remains.
At least 99 people have been confirmed dead, making the Maui wildfires the deadliest in the United States in more than 100 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Officials say only a quarter of the burn area has been searched so far, and deaths could double over the next 10 days.
The task force members could be deployed for up to two weeks before turning home, according to BCFPD.
MO-TF1 joins Washington Task Force 1 and Nevada Task Force 1 on the island, along with 20 other search canine teams.
