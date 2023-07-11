COLUMBIA - Two members of Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) have been deployed to Vermont as part of flood recovery efforts.
The Boone County Fire Protection District announced Monday night that the two members will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Incident Support Team (IST) in the White River Junction area in Vermont.
According to Vermont State Police, serious, life-threatening flooding is occurring across much of the state, as well as across other states in the northeast.
Vermont has received upwards of 7 to 8 inches of rain and could see another 3 to 4 inches over the next 24 hours, according to the BCFPD.
Emergency crews have conducted rescues in multiple communities. Flash flood warnings are in effect from the Massachusetts line to the Canadian border, the BCFPD said.
FEMA is coordinating contingency plans based on the current status of the event, and the possibility of a request for federal search and rescue assistance.
Both members of MO-TF1 were en route to their assigned staging area in White River Junction in Vermont Monday night. They will join members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 and New York Task Force 1