BOONE COUNTY − Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, is set to depart the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon for Louisiana.
The team is responding ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is forecasted to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon as a possible Category 3 storm.
MO-TF1, which consists of personnel from across Missouri, will deploy as a Type 1 Task Force Central Louisiana where they will stage until they receive a mission assignment based on needs.
The 80-person team has over 100,000 pounds of equipment and a convoy of 11 vehicles.
Units from Texas and Florida are also being deployed as Type 1 teams, there are 28 teams total across the nation.