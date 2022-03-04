COLUMBIA- Missouri teachers say they feel excited about Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to increase minimum salaries for teachers across the state.
Missouri currently ranks last in the nation in average starting salary and 45th in the nation in average salary. The current minimum starting salary for teachers is $25,000.
Dr. Alexander Tai, an English Language Learners teacher at Columbia Public Schools, said increasing the salaries would make himself and others across the state feel more wanted.
"It will help us feel more wanted as teachers," Tai said. "It'll also help pay us for what we're worth because we our educating the future leaders of our nation."
While Columbia Public Schools' starting pay is already above what Gov. Parson is proposing, some teachers feel the effect is symbolic.
Teresa Gooch, a teacher at Hickman High School, said she hopes the change will encourage more of her students to pursue an education career.
"When I talk to students in an effort to encourage them to consider education, one of the first things they say to me is that they don't want to be poor," Gooch said. "Even in a district like ours, teachers are making less on average than other jobs that would require a bachelors degree."
"We want to see a continuation of an investment," Gooch said.
Tai, who sometimes will spend his own money on his students class supplies, said he feels it will allow educators to provide more.
"This will give teachers opportunities to provide more resources to our students," said Tai.