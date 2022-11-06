COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will authorize a change to the substitute teacher requirements during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 7.
The state has cut the standard hours of college credits by nearly half. Applicants are now only required to have 36 hours of college credit instead of 60 hours. The state made the change to help with staffing shortages in schools.
The change has been in effect since this summer when Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed off on the legislation on June 30, 2022.
The State Board of Education approved the proposal for the amendment at the August 2022 meeting. The department did not receive any comments from the public from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 2, 2022 when it was accepting public comment.
Now, DESE will put the change officially on the books on Monday.
The signed legislation, Missouri Senate Bill 681, states applicants can be approved for a four-year certificate to substitute if they have the college credit or state course requirements, complete a background check, and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.
Janiece Leigh has been a substitute teacher for ten years. Before her oldest daughter was born, Leigh was a choir teacher for Columbia Public Schools.
"I was a full-time teacher before my oldest was born and when my youngest was in full-time school all day. I decided to go back to somewhat teaching, but not full-time," Leigh said.
However, Leigh says she has mixed emotions about the new change.
"I understand there is a sub shortage and there is a dire need for substitutes in the school system, so I appreciate the fact that they are going to lengths to think outside of the box," Leigh said, "At the same time, it's a little concerning to me because I know sometimes the substitutes that come into the building seem like they are as prepared."
Cooper Mast is a junior at Rock Bridge High School and said he sees both the benefits and downsides of the new substitute teacher requirement.
"If you get someone that is under qualified, then it can have a bad reaction in the classroom, and there can be negative consequences for the students. Because some students need more attention than others," Mast said.
He said he's almost always had positive experiences with substitute teachers.
If you want to become a substitute teacher in Missouri, you can visit DESE's website.