JEFFERSON CITY − The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial is set for Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the State Capitol.
The memorial honors eight law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022. Two recently-confirmed past line-of-duty deaths have also been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies.
Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit blue from sunrise to sunset across the two days.
“Behind every badge is a hero,” Parson said. “Let us honor these courageous individuals and their families still with us today, as we are forever inspired by their selflessness and commitment to our communities.”
Friday includes a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., which is open to families and friends of the fallen officers. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey in attendance.
Recent line-of-duty deaths
- William Clark Hayes – Jan. 3, 2022, U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement officer
- Janell L. Visser – Jan. 9, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office detention sergeant
- Donald Eugene Riffe Jr – Jan. 20, 2022, Jefferson College Police Department chief
- Benjamin Lee Cooper – March 8, 2022, Joplin Police Department corporal
- Jake Reed – March 9, 2022, Joplin Police Department officer
- Lane A. Burns – March 17, 2022, Bonne Terre Police Department officer
- David P. Jones – April 28, 2022, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal
- Daniel Francisco Vasquez – July 19, 2022, North Kansas City Police Department officer
- James Dale Holdman Jr. – July 25, 2021, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement special agent
Recently-confirmed historical line-of-duty deaths
- Alonzo F. Hertig – Nov. 5, 1923, City of Blue Springs marshal
- Robert Boone Harris – On May 17, 1865, Laclede County sheriff