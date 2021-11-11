JEFFERSON CITY − Veterans Day is a little more special for one mid-Missouri family this year, after they recognized that the Missouri state treasurer has been holding their father's military medals.
Albert Kincaid Sr. is an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life taking pride in his service and his community. The medals are just another way of representing his dedication toward everything he does.
"We are very proud," Kincaid's daughter Allyssa Jenkins said. "He was very much a part of the Moberly community in every which way shape and form. Even through my school, being an EMT, nursing aide, like you could name it, baseball referee, he was there."
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick used Veterans Day as a way to publicly announce the current 251 unclaimed military medals his office has. According to the treasurer, there are five purple hearts, four bronze stars and many other service medals.
"We've made a kind of a priority for our office around Veterans Day, because it's a day that the country pauses and honors the sacrifices and service of our veterans," Fitzpatrick said. "We want to make sure that we take the opportunity to also remind them that there are men and women that have served in the military, that have earned these awards, that have been put in a safe deposit box at some point, that have become essentially lost or that are no longer with those individuals."
That service being recognized through the medals and insignias is something that is emotional and special to people like Jenkins. Her father left a lasting impact, one that the family can now display in their homes.
"My oldest son is thinking about [joining the army]," Jenkins said. "So he has had influence."
The medals are required to be turned over to the treasurer's office - otherwise known as Missouri's "Largest Lost and Found" - if not claimed in five years.
As #VeteransDay approaches, Treasurer Fitzpatrick is asking Missourians to help us return the unclaimed military medals and insignia held in the Treasurer's Office. Learn more about why we have these and how you can help: https://t.co/Azket62lRO pic.twitter.com/h0n5DUUHvj— Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (@MOTreasurer) November 9, 2021
For a list of the medals, which includes names and addresses, head to https://ShowMeMoney.com/medals. If a medal is found that needs to be claimed, contact the unclaimed property phone number at 573-751-0123.