MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who faced multiple misdemeanor charges amid allegations of falsifying traffic stop reports has pleaded guilty.
Sgt. Zachary Czerniewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of purposely violating other provisions of Chapter 590 across Montgomery and Cooper counties.
Czerniewski was sentenced to two years of court-supervised probation.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Czerniewski "partially deleted and partially altered" reports he filed in regards to traffic stops made on duty.
In some cases, the trooper allegedly reported the driver's race as "white" when the driver was Black, while in others, he allegedly made searches during the stop but reported making no searches in his documentation.
Court documents said Czerniewski reportedly admitted "he does not always accurately record the required information in the racial profiling report," and asked the person to whom he gave this information to keep it between them.
The false reports in Montgomery County occurred between May 10, 2021 and Dec. 18, 2021, the documents said. The incidents in Cooper County happened between May and June 2021.
MSHP Capt. John Hotz told KOMU 8 that Czerniewski resigned from the patrol on March 16.