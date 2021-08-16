Missouri veterans reflect on the fall of Afghanistan

COLUMBIA - Within the past 24 hours, the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul has fallen to Taliban fighters.
Now, thousands of Afghan citizens are fearing for their lives as the terrorist group has taken control of the national government.
Many have compared the fall of Kabul to the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, which took place in 1975.
Biden administration officials argue that the fall of Kabul is in no way equal or comparable to the fall of Saigon.
“This is manifestly not Saigon,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC’s This Week. “We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11, and that mission has been successful.”
While thousands are displaced and try to escape Taliban forces, many U.S. veterans at home are frustrated by the fall of the government that took more than 20 years to protect and fund.
Shawn Lee is currently an attorney based in Kansas City but served with the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in 2010.
“This is a refugee crisis. The Taliban may have changed some, but they still have violent, sadistic killers in their employment. And so the Afghan people have a reason to be afraid, because there will be, there will be crimes against humanity, because that's what this organization is known for,” Lee said. “My concern is that we have basically regressed to a pre-2001 position where a violent, extremist organization runs a country now, and that they are going to immediately start re-growing al Qaeda and re-exporting terrorism.”
Before 2001, the Taliban ran the country of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, until they were expelled from power by U.S. forces after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Now, the Taliban has once again gained full control of the government and has declared the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
John Seesengood, a St. Louis based carpenter, also served with the 101st Airborne from 2004 to 2009.
Seesengood wonders about what the U.S. position is now that Kabul has fallen and thousands, if not millions, of people fear for their lives.
“You have all these civilians being tortured and being taken advantage of being... I mean, it's bad. It's really bad,” Seesengood said. “Did we create that scenario? I don't know. I don't know, but it is a scenario. Now we made a deal with them [Taliban], and now we're saying it's okay. You guys will be fine. It sucks.”
The Taliban have had a long history of committing massacres against Afghan civilians and are known for denying rights to women.
AP correspondent Kathy Gannon says that rights for women have always been limited in Afghanistan.
“I think women are afraid of what will be with the Taliban coming in,” Gannon said. “The Taliban have a history of repressive and regressive behavior toward women and their interpretation of Islam is so regressive, and so hardline that it has many women afraid on not just in the cities in the rural areas as well.”
U.S. forces have now evacuated the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, and another page has turned for what is to be a cloudy future.
More than 300,000 Afghan civilians have aided U.S. forces since 2001. Yet only 26,000 Special Immigrant Visas have been issued for Afghan civilians since 2014.
The future of Afghanistan is uncertain and while comparisons and similarities can be made from the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, there is no telling what the legacy will be with America’s longest war coming to an end.