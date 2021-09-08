Missouri veterans reflect on war with Afghanistan

Twenty years ago this week, when terrorists based in Afghanistan attacked New York and Washington, two Missourians whose lives would be changed by that day were still in school.
“I was actually in high school," said John Seesengood. "When it happened, it was as if the world stopped."
Latavia Gibson was still in elementary school. "I was probably fifth or sixth grade, sitting in class, and the teacher told us what happened and remain calm and that everybody was going to be going home," Gibson said.
The war the U.S. launched on Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks lasted so long that both Gibson and Seesengood would end up serving in it. As the nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, KOMU 8’s Sean Brynda sat down with the two Missourians to discuss their service.
Both were in the Army: Gibson served from 2008 to 2012. Seesengood served from 2004 to 2008. They vividly described the stress troops were under.
"We were stationed in Kandahar," Gibson said. "One day we were walking to the dining facility, and I can't even think of what it's called, an airstrike hit the dining facility and blew it up." On another occasion, the Taliban “took out” one of the vehicles in a convoy that Gibson was traveling in.
Gibson, now a student at MU’s School of Law, was in Afghanistan for about 11 months.
“Picture yourself being in, like, a cereal bowl, kind of a brown cereal bowl, just mountains all around you,” she said. “It didn’t give you a warm, fuzzy feeling.” She described days spent carrying 50 pounds of gear in 100-degree-plus heat. “I ended up getting sick a lot,” she said.
Seesengood, now a St. Louis carpenter, served in Iraq before going to Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, he moved from province to province as part of the troop surge against the Taliban.
“We would secure a village and then fly in doctors,” he said. Many of the people “have never seen a doctor before in their lives.” But the satisfaction of helping was short-lived. “As soon as we leave, guess who’s watching us? Bad guys. They come in, and they, they devastate these towns.”
Seesengood said he quickly learned which Afghans to trust and which not to trust. “A lot of playing on both sides,” is how he described the situation on the ground. “They have their own agendas.” But he recalled how one interpreter, whom he called “Doc,” helped save his life by eavesdropping on the Taliban.
"I trusted him because he would carry this radio," Seesengood said. "He would carry that radio, we would get ready to get into these situations and Doc would say 'hey, they're talking, they see us' and he would stop us. I'm telling you stuff would kick off right after that."
Leaving Afghans like Doc behind “devastates me,” said Seesengood. “Now you have all these civilians being tortured and being taken advantage of. It’s bad. It’s really bad.”
For Gibson, her service in Afghanistan has left her with more questions than answers.
“I guess I learned that we’re the kind nation that we try, we try to help as much as we can,” she said. “And now, in these times, it’s more of an issue of whether we should help. Is it our business to help? And is it worth it to put our own soldiers in danger to go over there and help these people in these situations?”