COLUMBIA - Nearly 20 minority- and women-owned mid-Missouri businesses gathered in The Atrium for a marketplace event Saturday afternoon.
The event was sponsored by True/False Film Fest and Missouri Women’s Business Center.
“They’re all Missouri Women’s Business Center clients,” MWBC interim Director Jennifer Schenck said. “We’ve invited them all in to showcase their goods and services and introduce themselves to the community.”
There were an array of products available, such as earrings, art, food, and recyclable goods. Holystically Delicious was one of the businesses that made their debut at this event. It took owner Corina McClee four years for her vision to come to fruition. However, she said it was worth the wait.
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response today, McClee said. “It just gives me newfound confidence to continue.”
Her business focuses on body oils and butters, and it started out as a way to help her son after he needed to visit the doctor for a cut on his forehead.
“Since they’re really good for skin, I wanted to test it out on rashes and also scars,” McClee said. “When my son has an owie or a boo boo I rub it on his skin and it actually healed him up.”
Within a month of getting an injury on his forehead, the scar was mostly healed.
“He is my very first success story,” McClee said. “as well as my biggest supporter.”
McClee said she didn’t think about turning it into a business idea until a friend reached out for help.
“I first started Holystically Delicious when a friend asked me to provide a all natural ailment for her diabetic eczema,” McClee said. “I made my very first batch of oil to cure her ailment.”
She partnered with Missouri Women’s Business Center to people grow her business from the ground up.
“People don’t have to come to us with anything more than just an idea,” Schenck said. “We provide one on one coaching, access to capital, help with business plan formation, and making connections within the community.”
Missouri Women’s Business Center serves eight counties in the state: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau, and Osage as a program of Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA). Missourians can apply to join their program throughout the year.