COLUMBIA - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at the Stephens Lake Park island to honor and remember the lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
It's been a week and one day since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and shot 19 young children and two teachers.
Missouri Youth Voices is the organization that arranged the event.
Missouri Youth Voices is a collective group of students across mid-Missouri taking their voices and concerns to the public and the media.
The organization posted about the candlelight vigil via its social media pages.
"We as many Americans are devastated by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary on May 24th. For years, our country has faced issues with gun violence, but children should be the last people to ever have to face that issue," its Facebook post said.
Katherine Cox-Littrell, a member of Missouri Youth Voices, mentioned a frightening fact.
"I was seven when I first found out about school shootings. I am now 17 and don't see any change in that ten year time span," said Cox-Littrell.
Cox-Littrell voiced that the group and her decided to hold a vigil because it was important for people to mourn together.
"Not everybody's angry about the same issues," said Cox-Littrell. "But a lot of people will be sad about the same issues. And so this is a great way to kind of cross party lines and hold hands to unite everybody."
Cox-Littrell mentioned she wants to see change on the democratic level.
"You have the power to do something. And everybody does. Everybody has the power to vote. Everybody has the power to make their voice heard. Don't just say, Oh, I'm so bad. Do something. Call your senator. Call your representative. If you are an elected official, plan something, get something to change," Cox-Littrell said.