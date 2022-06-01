Missouri Youth Voices to hold candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor Texas shooting victims

COLUMBIA - A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at Stephens Lake Park Island to honor and remember the lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
It's been a week and one day since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and shot 19 young children and two teachers.
Missouri Youth Voices is the organization that is arranging the event taking place Wednesday night.
Missouri Youth Voices is a collective group of students across mid-Missouri taking their voices and concerns to the public and the media.
The organization has been posting about the candlelight vigil via its social media pages.
"We as many Americans are devastated by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary on May 24th. For years, our country has faced issues with gun violence, but children should be the last people to ever have to face that issue," its Facebook post said.
The group welcomes anyone to join Wednesday's vigil in remembering the 21 lives lost. It will begin at 8:30 p.m.