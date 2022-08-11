COLUMBIA - More than 250 people attended the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) conference in Columbia Thursday.
The conference is for recovered substance users to meet and talk about research. They discover the best practices build communities amongst one another.
MCRSP is a statewide association of 126 different organizations that include faith, peer and community-based addiction recovery programs.
Greg Smith, the executive director of of MCRSP, said the conference has a packed schedule full of speakers and researchers.
"We have one of the top national researchers, actually top researchers in the world on psychiatry, and he's done a lot of research on the recovery process, and how people recover," Smith said "What they need along the way, and in the best practices and to help them move into into the on their recovery path."
One attendee of the conference, Jane Pfefferkorn, said her husband and one of her daughters have recovered from their substance abuse.
"Thirty-four years ago, my husband was suffering from alcoholism," Pfefferkorn said. "And I was very much that codependent enabler, very afraid that we were the only ones that were here and having any kind of issues like this.
"We have been on a journey of discovery in our own family. And then when we had a daughter, who had gotten into meth, that was really we had to take our hands off and set and let those consequences fall where they may, and connect with the people that we knew could help her."
Pfefferkorn said her daughter was in recovery housing for 60 days. She said the answer for her daughter's recovery was Jesus.
"An amazing journey. And it is really letting the person have the support and the love," she said.
Pfefferkorn is now the executive director of Mission Missouri. Her mission is to walk with integrity and faith and to reach people who are suffering from crisis, especially those suffering from addiction and co-dependency.
"If you don't talk about it, nobody gets better. So we had to break the silence, we had to come out of denial, we had to get help," Pfefferkorn said.
If you are interested in attending one of MCRSP conferences, you can find more opportunities on mcrsp.org