JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion.
The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
This year's tree - a 40-foot Norway Spruce - was donated by Wildwood residents Tom and Sue Gleich. The Gleichs donated the tree to allow them to proceed with their landscaping updates, according to a news release.
The tree will arrive to the Governor's mansion on Monday, Nov. 28, between 7 and 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during its arrival. Missouri Office of Administration will install the tree on the lawn.
A 18-foot Canaan Fir will serve as the Mansion's interior tree. It was supplied by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann, and Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the tree in the mansion.