JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting people to celebrate the significance of Missouri trees and forests during Arbor Day in April by planting more trees and learning about proper tree care.
Missouri Arbor Day is scheduled to fall on April 7. Local communities that are nearby the area will also hold Arbor Day activities. For more information, you can on Arbor Day, visit arborday.org/.
The George O. White State Forest Nursery in Texas County will have a variety of offers for low-cost native trees and seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control and wildlife food and cover. For more information about the order, visit mdc.mo.gov/seedlings.
The Department of Conservation said spending time in forested areas can promote the exposure of physical well-being, decrease in blood pressure and boosting your energy level. You can find more information by visiting mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/forest-care.