Missouri's bicentennial commemoration to begin this week

COLUMBIA – Cities across Missouri are planning events this week to celebrate the state’s bicentennial. This weekend, the State Historical Society of Missouri is working with MU to organize the Together for ‘21 Fest in Columbia.
Michael Sweeney, one of the bicentennial coordinators for the State Historical Society of Missouri, said the organization has tried to avoid describing the fest as a celebration.
“The reason we’ve done that, of course, is because Missouri’s history is complicated with some really, really fantastic stuff, but also some other stuff we really spend a lot of time reckoning with,” Sweeney said. “And that’s what’s interesting about why a bicentennial is important.”
Throughout the weekend, Sweeney said speakers will talk about the struggle of different ethnic groups throughout the state’s history.
“A number of people are gonna talk about the Missouri crisis, and really how slavery and the future of enslaved people stood at the center of Missouri statehood, and what that was gonna look like not just for Missouri, but for the rest of the nation,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said reaching certain milestones in history draws a certain type of attention.
“Your 49th and 51st parties are fine, but man, there’s something about your 50th that people are paying attention to and if people are paying attention, what do you want to do with that?” Sweeney said.
With 200 years of statehood being a significant point in history, Sweeney said he hopes holding the Together for ‘21 Fest will give Missourians the opportunity to reflect.
“The bicentennial provides this opportunity for us to sort of stop for a second to think about who we are as Missourians,” Sweeney said. “To just recognize the tremendous geographical and cultural diversity of the state.”
Sweeney explained the process behind how some of the fest’s exhibits were put together, like the Missouri 2021 photo exhibition.
“We got 998 photographs from 97 different counties across that state,” Sweeney said. “We picked 200 of them to showcase around the state and that exhibit is here.”
Another exhibit on display is the Bicentennial Quilt. The State Historical Society of Missouri received 203 submissions from 91 Missouri counties for the quilt. Sweeney said the goal of exhibits like these is to unite the entire state.
“The goal was to try and engage as many people across as many counties as we possibly could, and hopefully doing things together and bringing conversations together,” Sweeney said.
Other events taking place during the Together ‘21 Fest include art exhibits and music performances that showcase Missouri’s cultural and geographic landscape.
The fest will also offer a number of interactive exhibits like a virtual reality art exhibit and an exhibit called the Bicentennial Time Capsule, which will allow visitors to write a note to future Missourians. Sweeney said he hopes the variety of exhibits will offer something for everyone.
“We tried to create community engagement opportunities for things we could all work on together and to encourage people locally to be getting involved,” Sweeney said.
These free events and exhibits will be held at the Center for Missouri Studies and other locations on MU’s campus.
Gov. Parson will speak at the Center for Missouri Studies on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to kick off Missouri’s bicentennial commemoration. Parson’s visit to Columbia will be one of the stops he will make across mid-Missouri to recognize the bicentennial.
Visitors coming to the Together for ‘21 Fest are encouraged to review MU’s Show Me Renewal plan for the current COVID-19 guidelines being enforced on campus. All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors where social distancing is not possible.
Events will be first-come, first-served, and many events will have limited seating. Some events will also be livestreamed.
To view the Together for ‘21 Fest schedule of events, click here.