COLUMBIA − Thirty-one MU international students and their spouses received free driving lessons in Columbia and are now set to get their driver's licenses.
The “Free Summer Driving Lesson Event” is the second of its annual series organized by Mizzou 2, in partnership with the Graduate Professional Council and sponsorship from the Office of the Provost (MU International Center) and the Center for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MU.
Organizers said this is one of the programs they’ve put together to promote a sense of belonging and a successful climate for international students and their families to thrive at MU.
Jessica Osaze, the founder of Mizzou 2, said the organization includes the spouses of international students [F2s] and the spouses of international scholars [J2s].
"We are always excited when we have our events, and we have J2s and F2s joining us," Osaze said. "Here’s one example. So every summer, we like to do something that would bring every one of us together, to fellowship together as international students.”
One of the participants in the free driving lessons, who had not driven a vehicle prior the program, shared her remarkable learning experience.
Mehtab Muhammad-Aslam said she is confident driving now after taking six, 30-minute lessons.
“I have just no experience with highways, but I went through freeways, I drove about 35 miles per hour, then 45 even. So, I am more than 90% confident, and [for] the 10%, I will do more with increasing my practice," Muhammad-Aslam said.
Nasir Ahmad, an international scholar from Pakistan who also participated in the free driving lessons, said the program was an incredible opportunity for he and others who do not have a car to practice with.
“We have zero experience, and they provided their own cars to teach us [how to drive]," Ahmad said. "I am very grateful to the organizers, the university, and the international office.”
Blessing Okafor, the former president of the student organization, said the group recognized that driving was a need that international students have, and that was why they decided to come up with the initiative.
“In 2022, which was the year this driving initiative started, we had like 30 people register for the driving lesson, and at the end of the day, about a dozen got their driver's license," Okafor said. "And until today, I am pretty much proud of what Mizzou 2, the student organization has actually done, not just on Mizzou campus but beyond Mizzou campus.”
Ugonna Kanu, the president of Mizzou 2, said this was a great achievement for the student organization and the learners. She said eight student leaders signed up as volunteer driving instructors for the event, and the student organization will follow up with the learners to ensure they are ready to take their driving test and obtain their driver's licenses. “we told them they can always reach out to us for more practice or for help getting a car to go do the actual driving test. Those are the kinds of help we are actually willing to give them for them to actually get their license.”
Mizzou 2, which was founded in 2019, started as a class project from the School of Social Work. It is a student organization with a focus on creating a platform to include the spouses and families of international students in the MU campus activities.