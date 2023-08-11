COLUMBIA - Missouri football game attendees may notice some reduced prices on the concession menu this season.
MU Athletics announced what it's calling "fan-friendly" concessions pricing for five select concession items, along with several other food and beverage enhancements ahead of the 2023 football season.
The lower pricing will be in effect for the entire stadium and will feature cheeseburgers for $5, Conecuh hot dogs for $3, and small popcorns, bottled water and bottled soda for $2. These items each dropped about $3 on average.
MU has worked with concessions partner Levy Restaurants on additional improvements in the stadium, including:
- Adding Conecuh as a new vendor for hot dogs and sausages.
- A craft beer tent in the North End Zone concourse featuring local vendors.
- Six additional "Grab-and-Go" stands designed to speed up ordering
- A partnership with Brew Pub Pizza to bring pizza back to concession stands
- Enhanced equipment and technical capabilities within stadium concession stands.
MU Athletics said additional changes will be announced as they are finalized.
Missouri opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and airs on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.