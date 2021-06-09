COLUMBIA - Summer is coming and summer camps are returning. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Mizzou Athletic camps to shut down for the year. Now, after a year hiatus, they have returned.
According to the Mizzou Athletics website, there will be camps available from June till August. Track and field, golf and cross country will not be hosting camps this summer.
Assistant MU Basketball Coach Tyler Packanik said he is looking forward to his first summer camps.
"I'm really excited, just because camps are a great way to just motivate the community to get excited about the program," Packanik said. "Now we were able to have fans back the seats towards the end of the season and us being able to interact with kids at camps, it's a great way just to bring that energy back."
However, even with the camps returning, not everything will be the same. Packanik said they still have to follow COVID regulations.
"We'll have markers where you stay six feet apart and our staff will all be wearing masks," Packanik said. "We will ask that all of our campers wear masks."
MU relaxed its mask mandate on June 1. Since then, masks have not been required for vaccinated students and faculty. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue wearing masks.
Unlike years prior, MU will not be hosting overnight camps or providing transportation and housing to the camp goers. Instead, they will have to provide their own for their camps.
Even with all of the rules and regulations, Packanik said he is still excited for the camps.
"I'm excited probably most for those youth camps, just to be able to meet kids and parents from the community," Packanik said.